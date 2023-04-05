DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida college student is in critical condition after police say he accidentally shot himself while walking on campus Tuesday.

According to WESH, 39-year-old Joseph Delbuono, a student at Daytona State College, shot himself while he was walking through the parking lot. The Daytona Beach Police Department said no one else was injured during the incident.

“This appears to be an accidental discharge resulting in a gunshot wound to the upper thigh,” Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said Tuesday. Officers found Delbuono unconscious, laying on top of a 9 mm handgun.

Authorities are still trying to figure out why Delbuono was illegally carrying a gun on campus, WESH reported.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Delbuono was running later for class and surveillance footage showed him pulling into the parking lot and began heading toward a building. Seconds later, the shot rang out. WESH reported the firearm was tucked into his waistband.

“We don’t know what his intentions were,” Young said. “He could have forgotten it. He could have forgotten that he had it tucked in his waistband, or he could have been intentionally taking it with him to class. We don’t know that.”

After recovering Delbuono’s vehicle, police found additional magazines and ammunition inside, as well as targets. WESH said police believe it’s possible the 39-year-old had been or was going to a shooting range. Police said Delbuono was heading to an English class when he accidentally shot himself.

According to WESH, Delbuono has a concealed firearm permit, but possession of a firearm on school grounds is still a third-degree felony, and Delbuono is facing charges.

A spokesperson from Daytona State said they “are thankful for the quick police response from on-campus security.” WESH said the spokesperson went on to say that the college is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.