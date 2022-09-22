DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Texas cuisine, a few food items come to mind: Barbecue and Tex-Mex. There’s no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.

Recently a list of the top 100 taco spots in the country was released by Yelp and Texas takes up over 10% of the list. Whatever kind of taco you’re searching for to satisfy your taste buds, Texas has you taken care of.

Yelp says, “This is an all-time list of the top 100 taco spots in the U.S., according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘taco,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘taco.'”

Without further ado, here’s a look at where you can not only get the best tacos in Texas but in the country as well: