TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a special new flavor.

The company introduced Coconut Cream Pie Thursday morning and that it would be appearing on shelves immediately.

They say that it is “a coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.”

The tasty treat will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes.