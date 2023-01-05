BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell has announced that they have opened the new year with a limited time flavor that you may have heard of before.

The limited time flavor is called Tin Roof, a vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.

Photo Courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream Facebook page.

A Blue Bell flavor of the same name was involved in the viral “Lufkin Licker” case back in 2019, but this time it has a new carton design.

NBC News reported back in 2019 that the video of the juvenile girl running her tongue across the top of the ice cream then laughing as she places the dessert back in the freezer at a Walmart store in Lufkin, received over 11 million views at the time.

The flavor is only available for a limited time so if you want a lick, make sure you purchase it and take one home while you can.