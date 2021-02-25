Blue Bell reveals new flavor

Blue Bell

HOUSTON (CW39) One of your favorite childhood snacks, from a cone to a carton! Cookie Cone fans please meet your new favorite ice cream…

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge swirl.

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone from Blue Bell

*Available in half gallons and pints for a limited time!

