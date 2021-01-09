Bryan’s Cheesecake brings a slice of sweetness to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bryan’s Cheesecake, a Mineola based cheesecake company, is one of two sweet treat shops to recently open their doors during a pandemic in Tyler.

The store started off at Canton Trade Days where they would sell whole cakes to restaurants and stores, but now the cheesecake can be bought by the slice.

Their main bakery is in Mineola, but in late August they opened a location on 1197 S. Beckham Ave. close to midtown Tyler.

“We do weddings, we have done other birthday events, we do a lot of wholesale too restaurants and other storefronts around East Texas,” the owner Bryan Mendez said.

A slice of cheesecake costs $6 and a whole cakes retails for $50. They also offer keto and gluten free options.