CDC announces recall for brands of shrimp linked to salmonella outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a recall on Friday for certain brands of shrimp that are connected to an outbreak of salmonella.

The recall applies to frozen cooked shrimp which supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods.

This company distributes to brands such as 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The items were imported from Dec. 2020- Feb. 202, but they may have been sold in stores recently, said the CDC.

The Food and Drug Administration discovered salmonella in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp.

According to the CDC, six people have become sick from eating the product and two have been hospitalized.

The CDC also recommended people do the following:

Do not eat any recalled products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have one or more of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not urinating (peeing) much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Businesses should also not sell the recalled products. It is also asked that they wash items and surfaces that touched the recalled foods.

See the list below for information on the products that have been recalled.