Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

schoolclosingsmgn_20150327034535

Live Doppler Radar

East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January

Food

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

Chick-fil-A offering free chocolate fudge brownies in January

TAMPA (NEXSTAR/WFLA) — Chick-fil-A is giving away free chocolate fudge brownies throughout the month of January.

“Your afternoon treat is our treat. Enjoy a Chocolate Fudge Brownie – on us,” Chick-fil-A said on Twitter.

The restaurant chain said it’s a way to say “thank you” to its customers.

Chick-fil-A One members can redeem the offer using the Chick-fil-A mobile app through Jan. 23.

The offer can be redeemed at more than 2,600 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. by scanning or placing a mobile order on the app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51