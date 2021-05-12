COMING SOON: Blue Bell releasing new flavor this week!

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Blue Bell Creamery in Brenham is about to release a new flavor just in time for summer. The legendary Texas ice cream company has been tweeting out clues since Tuesday about what the next new flavor might be.

ℕ𝕖𝕨 𝕗𝕝𝕒𝕧𝕠𝕣 𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕥! 📣 The best desserts are not always found at your local bakery. Many times you can find them in a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream. 😀 Find out all of the delicious details later this week! Hint: It’s inspired by a Texas favorite. #bluebell #icecream pic.twitter.com/nwaDgdt7wr — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 11, 2021

Blue Bell hints it could release the name of the new flavor as early as Thursday, May 13th.

We will let you know as soon as Elsie alerts us. In the meantime try not to fill up on the homemade vanilla.