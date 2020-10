TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You’ll soon be able to order a mimosa with your breakfast at Cracker Barrel.

The country-cooking restaurant will introduce spirits at most of its locations in the next year. On a recent earnings call, company executives were surprised how popular alcohol sales turned out to be in testing locations.

Mimosas were a major hit with the breakfast crowd. Beer and wine will also be sold.

The company runs a little more than 650 locations around the country.