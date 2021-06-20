Dad becomes DJ, barista to help daughter open coffee shop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enrique Rubie did a lot for his daughter so she could live out her dream of being an entrepreneur.

His daughter, Lydia Baskin, was working online which led her to her dream of becoming an entrepreneur and eventually opening Big Shot Coffee House in Tyler in January of this year.

With the help of her dad she was able to transform a building in to what is now her business. To help her, Rubie became a barista and learned how to DJ to help promote the shop.

“You know what’s interesting is that he bought all the DJ equipment and the vinyl equipment all the vinyl records and everything so that he could dj for my coffee shop,” Baskin said.

Baskin originally started out as a barista in a local coffee shop.

“I’m immensely proud of her,” Rubie said. “She got recruited from there and she had the vision to do this.”

Baskin said she noticed the lack of Father’s Day events in the Tyler area and quickly teamed up with Poke In Da Eye BBQ to throw a celebration.

At the event, her dad played authentic vinyl records from a variety of music from the 50s, 60s and 70s.