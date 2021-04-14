Don Juan’s on the Square to add permanent outdoor seating

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Don Juan’s on the Square plans to add outdoor seating after the City Council on Wednesday approved a right-of-way agreement that allows it to use space in front of the restaurant.

During a pilot program coordinated by the Main Street Department last fall, the restaurant located on the downtown square was allowed to put up temporary outdoor seating for about two months.

Based on the success of that program, the restaurant decided to pursue adding a permanent outdoor area and reached an agreement with the city to secure use of the needed space.

Don Juan’s on the Square hopes to have the new seating area open by fall, said the announcement from the city.

The city’s Main Street Department has identified outdoor seating at restaurants as a way to help continue revitalizing the downtown area.

“With this right-of-way agreement, we hope to further spur interest from other downtown businesses to continue the vigorous efforts of revitalizing downtown,” Main Street Director Amber Varona said.

“I love to see downtown so busy and alive even on a Tuesday,” Mayor Don Warren said. “I think this agreement will continue the momentum we are currently seeing.”

Downtown businesses interested in pursuing additional outdoor seating are encouraged to contact the Main Street Department for information.