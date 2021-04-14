Dr. Pepper releases 3 flavors of zero sugar soda

Food
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Dr. Pepper released three flavors of zero sugar soda, the company recently shared the news on social media.

Dr. Pepper zero sugar comes in three flavors — original, cherry and cream. 

The new soda is already on sale at several national retailers including Walmart and Amazon. Prices vary.

Social media users are already applauding the brand’s newest release saying it is “amazing” and they “love it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51