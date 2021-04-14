Dr. Pepper releases 3 flavors of zero sugar soda

(WJW) — Dr. Pepper released three flavors of zero sugar soda, the company recently shared the news on social media.
Dr. Pepper zero sugar comes in three flavors — original, cherry and cream.
The new soda is already on sale at several national retailers including Walmart and Amazon. Prices vary.
Social media users are already applauding the brand’s newest release saying it is “amazing” and they “love it.”
The Zero you've been waiting for…— Dr Pepper (@drpepper) April 8, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
is finally here.
New Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. pic.twitter.com/c2WihT7i73