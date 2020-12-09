East Texas Food Bank holding drive-thru distribution on Friday in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The East Texas Food Bank is holding a drive-thru food distribution event on Friday.

The food will be be available at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m. Organizers said this will depend on the weather conditions.

No eligibility requirements or identification will be necessary.

People will only be allowed to drive-thru the line. Multiple families are also allowed to ride together.

Friends can also pick up food for each other, but a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission, and signature will be required.