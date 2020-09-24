Halloween candy sales are increasing in the US

(NBCNC/KETK) People are still unsure about trick-or-treating this year, but Americans are still buying a lot of candy while they wait to find out.

The sales of Halloween candy saw an increase of 13% from August to September 6 than in the previous year, according to the National Confectioners Association.

Chocolate sales are also experiencing growth this Halloween with an increase of 25.3%.

Earlier displays at some stores might have helped boost sales, which is good news for candy companies.

They rely on the 10 week period leading up to Halloween for nearly 14% of their annual US sales.

Sales could still suffer in late October if trick-or-treating is restricted, even though the demand is currently strong.

Mars said more than half of its Halloween candy sales usually happens in the last two weeks of October.