TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just when you thought all ice cream flavors were already created, Hidden Valley Ranch debunks that idea.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Hidden Valley Ranch are coming together to create an all new ice cream flavor that will be one of seven new spring flavors that will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide, according to a release.

“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. “We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”

The other six spring flavors will include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake, the release stated.

Each flavor will be available from March 20 to March 28 and will cost $4.98 in 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide.