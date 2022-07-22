(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

11. Wright’s BBQ

Rating: 2.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings:

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: not available

Address: 8336 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX 75703-5938

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. Bodacious Barbecue

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings:

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4030 Frankston Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701-8907

Read more on Tripadvisor

9. Spring Creek Barbeque

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5810 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4349

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 11811 State Highway 64 E, Tyler, TX 75707-2529

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Pat Gee’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings:

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: not available

Address: 17547 County Road 26, Tyler, TX 75707-2863

Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1501 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Bodacious Bar-B-Q

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 13069 Fm 14 Exit 562, Tyler, TX 75706-5322

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Rudy’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1410 S Southwest Loop 323 #323, Tyler, TX 75701

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Hickory Hill BBQ

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: $

Address: 20101 State Highway 31 E, Tyler, TX 75705-5329

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Texas Best Smokehouse

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

Price: $

Address: 16243 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708-3405

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q