(STACKER) – The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

13. La Vera Restaurante Italiano

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6611 S Broadway Ave suite 100, Tyler TX, Tyler, TX 75703-4662

12. Bruno’s Pizza

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 15770 Fm 2493, Tyler, TX 75703-7362

11. Rounder’s Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1400 W Southwest Loop 323 Suite 10, Tyler, TX 75701-7022

10. Villaggio del Vino

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd Ste. 102, Tyler, TX 75703-1234

9. Little Italy

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3320 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-7818

8. Bella Italian Cafe Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 16700 FM 2493 Ste 1800 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703-7061

7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5520 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

6. Piada Italian Street Food

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8942 S Broadway Ave Building R1-A, Ste 140, Tyler, TX 75703-5443

5. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202

4. Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8970 S Broadway Ave Ste. 148, Tyler, TX 75703-5444

3. Mario’s Italian Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7916 S Broadway Ave Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75703-5275

2. Oliveto Italian Bistro

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3709 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-1733

