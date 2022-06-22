(STACKER) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice?

Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#9. La Vera Restaurante Italiano

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6611 S Broadway Ave suite 100, Tyler TX, Tyler, TX 75703-4662

Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Villaggio del Vino

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd Ste. 102, Tyler, TX 75703-1234

Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Papa Johns Pizza

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $

Address: 631 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-1901

Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Bella Italian Cafe Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 16700 FM 2493 Ste 1800 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703-7061

Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Bruno’s Pizza

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 15770 Fm 2493, Tyler, TX 75703-7362

Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Rounder’s Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1400 W Southwest Loop 323 Suite 10, Tyler, TX 75701-7022

Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8970 S Broadway Ave Ste. 148, Tyler, TX 75703-5444

Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. New York Pizza & Pasta Italian Kitchen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1621 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701-4202

Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Bruno’s Pizza