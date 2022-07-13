(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse.
Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tyler on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
7. Saltgrass Steak House
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
– Read more on Tripadvisor
6. Texas de Brazil
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703
- Read more on Tripadvisor
5. Aspen Creek Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1725 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
– Read more on Tripadvisor
4. Dakotas
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd La Piazza Shopping Center, Suite 1, Tyler, TX 75703-1234
- Read more on Tripadvisor
3. LongHorn Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4705 South Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
- Read more on Tripadvisor
2. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2101 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8317
– Read more on Tripadvisor
1. Kiepersol Restaurant
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (523 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21508 Merlot Ln, Tyler, TX 75703-9283
- Read more on Tripadvisor