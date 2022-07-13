(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse.

Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tyler on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

7. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Texas de Brazil

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2376 Dueling Oaks Drive Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Aspen Creek Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1725 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Dakotas

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 4803 Old Bullard Rd La Piazza Shopping Center, Suite 1, Tyler, TX 75703-1234

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. LongHorn Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4705 South Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 E Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8317

– Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Kiepersol Restaurant