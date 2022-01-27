BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If chocolate cake is one of your favorite sweet treats, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a holiday that’s set aside to honor the delicious delicacy. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake Day, and whether you’re celebrating day-of or year-round, any time is a perfect time to bake a chocolate cake.

To guide you in this endeavor, we’ve turned to our baking expert Andrea Boudewijn, a Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef who operates Superfine Bakery out of Los Angeles, CA. Whether you are a pro baker or have never made a cake in your life, Boudewijn’s tips will help you create a cake that looks as good as it tastes.

Gather the ingredients

While flour, oil, eggs, chocolate and sugar are the key ingredients used in most cake recipes, Boudewijn suggested other specific ingredients for outstanding results. Using baking soda instead of baking powder is a must, she said. “Chocolate, even though it’s not acidic for us to eat, it’s in the acid family. You need something to react against that to leaven it. And baking soda is stronger than baking powder and it will create the chemical reaction that makes the nice glossy bubbles inside the cake.”

Buttermilk also leavens the acidity of chocolate, she says, and helps the batter rise. Because buttermilk is simple to make, she advises that there is no need to buy an entire carton.

“The measure I use is a ½ cup of whole milk — you want high-fat milk — so a 1/2 cup of milk to about 1 1/2 teaspoons of lemon juice, then mix it together and let it sit on the counter for five or 10 minutes. Boom, you’ve got buttermilk,” she said. “That’s about how much you need for an 8-inch round.”

These two ingredients also improve the flavor of boxed cake mixes. Boudewijn also recommends adding Black Onyx Cocoa Powder for a deep, rich flavor.

Whether you use a spoon, spatula or mixer, thoroughly mixing the ingredients is key to achieving uniform results. “I used to work in a 20-quart giant desktop stand mixer, a really big one. And I had to use my arm and my hand to get down to the bottom of the bowl. So that was a challenge. And that was fun, but it always made for a good chocolate cake to get it all mixed up and everything in there,” Boudewijn said.

Enhance the flavor

Most chocolate lovers agree that the flavor is tempting by itself, but it also pairs nicely with other flavors. Orange, mint, coffee, raspberry and cardamom are some of Boudewijn’s favorites that pair well with chocolate. She advises home cooks to check out The Flavor Bible, a book that delves into flavor pairings, for ideas on mixing chocolate with other flavors.

Add the frosting

When it comes to topping off a chocolate cake with frosting, there are numerous options that pair well with the chocolatey flavor. Boudewijn said that “knowing your audience” is key. Pistachio, almond, vanilla and coffee frostings are popular options. Boudewijn also suggests lightly soaking cake in dark rum for syrupy frosting. And of course, chocolate frosting on chocolate cake is always a fan-favorite combination.

Decorate the cake

For some bakers, it’s important for a cake to taste great and look fabulous. Boudewijn said that there are simple ways to beautify a cake. Using a spatula, melted chocolate can be applied with eye-catching patterns. Piping requires a star-shaped tip and slow, steady application for nice results. Candy, sugar and cookies like rolled wafers can create a professional-looking finish.

