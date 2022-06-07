TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There’s a new flavor in town! McAlister’s Deli has teamed up with Creamalicious, an artisan ice cream brand to create a sweet treat just in time for the summer: sweet tea ice cream.

For National Iced Tea Day, June 10, McAlister’s is taking their sweet tea to another level with the creation of the exclusive limited-time-only sweet tea ice cream with Sugar Cookie and Lemon Swirl.

According to a release, the ice cream was inspired by an April Fool’s joke in 2021.

The pint will be priced at $7.99 and the release said that the dessert is churned with natural black tea and has no artificial flavors or coloring. It will be available to purchase at any McAlister’s Deli location or on Cremalicious’ website starting June 10.

McAlister’s Deli is building their fifth location in East Texas in Nacogdoches across from the SFA campus. It is set to open this summer.

The current East Texas McAlister’s locations are: Athens, Longview, Lufkin, Texarkana and Tyler.