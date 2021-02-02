McDonald’s brings back spicy chicken nuggets on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – McDonald’s has turned up the heat.

Spicy chicken nuggets and mighty hot sauce are back at participating McDonald’s restaurants today nationwide.

The fast food empire first added the heat to the classic McNuggets last fall, the first flavor innovation since the product’s debut back in 1983.

They were an instant hit and fans took to social media to ask the chain to bring back the spicy McNuggets.

As an added bonus, customers can get a free 6-piece spicy chicken McNuggets exclusively through Door Dash on an order of $20 or more, using the promo code “Spicy.”