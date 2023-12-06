(KTLA) — A new iteration of McDonald’s snack wraps could be coming to restaurants by the end of 2025, the company announced Wednesday.

McDonald’s said it will expand its chicken meals to meet consumers’ demands. This plan includes offering the McCrispy “to nearly all markets across the world by the end of 2025 and expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders,” a news release said.

The McCrispy sandwich is a “southern-style fried chicken sandwich,” according to the product’s description.

While McDonald’s hasn’t announced plans to return the original snack wrap, this new iteration of the popular menu item could appease fans who have petitioned for its return for years.

The Snack Wrap consisted of chicken, shredded lettuce and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla. There was also a spicy option.

The portable menu item debuted in 2006 and was discontinued in 2016 after many complained that the food item was too complicated to make and didn’t perform as well as the company had hoped, Business Insider reported.

Other fast food restaurants, like Burger King and Wendy’s, have released their own version of the snack wrap in the years since.

McDonald’s said in a press release that consumer demand for chicken is “on par with beef, as the company continues to aggressively expand through billion-dollar equities including McNuggets, McChicken, McCrispy and McSpicy.”

The Chicago-based company also announced plans to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years, and it aims to have 50,000 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2027.