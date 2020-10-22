Nacogdoches HOPE hosts Fresh Farm Produce Drop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches HOPE (Helping Other People Eat) food pantry will host a Fresh Farm Produce Drop.

The event will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center where they will provide.

The food drive will be available to Nacogdoches County residents who are in need.

Face masks will be required and only one box per household will be distributed.

The produce will be provided by East Texas Food Bank out of Tyler.

On the East Texas Food Bank website, they have a find food tool to help people in need find food across each county.