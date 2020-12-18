New Beginnings Faith Ministry Faith hold 20th annual food drive in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – New Beginning Faith Ministry will hold a food drive for 60 families in need. Including the families, the church will also give away bags to the homeless

Gloria and Tony Lewis have bought around $9000 worth of food to give at the food drive.

“We want to make sure that especially in this time, people going through hard times. These people never had to go to a food bank, never had to get in a food line, but they are here now and it doesn’t matter how they got here we want to help them while they are here and let them know it won’t be like this always,” Pastor Gloria Lewis said.

The drive will take place at 609 Caddo Mills St. and will start at 10 and end until all the food has been given out.

Next Friday, the New Beginnings Faith Ministry will give away Christmas gifts to the families.

RECENT POSTS