AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the State Fair of Texas announced brand new vendors, soft spaces and food stands would be joining the 2023 State Fair food lineup.

“Fair prides itself on its hand-picked selection of vendors and concessionaires who bring in droves of fairgoers each year and keep them coming back for more with their delicious foods. Enjoy some of the best eats the Lonestar state has to offer at the 2023 State Fair of Texas, themed ‘Explore the Midway,’” organizers said.

Here’s a look at the new concessions:

New Vendors

EATALY , Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza

, Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza Pound Cake Experts , Located in Tower Building

, Located in Tower Building Sandoitchi , Located in Tower Building

, Located in Tower Building Stay Cheesy, Located in Tower Building

New Soft Spaces

Canosaur’s Cantina , Located at Leonhardt Lagoon

, Located at Leonhardt Lagoon Juicy’s Texas Tailgate , Located near the Texas Star Ferris Wheel

, Located near the Texas Star Ferris Wheel Dickel’s Smokehouse, Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza near the Children’s Aquarium

New Food Stands

Borracho Nacho Bar , Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza

, Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza The Cajun Cowboy , Located on First Ave.

, Located on First Ave. East Meets West BBQ by Ferris Wheelers , Located on the Funway

, Located on the Funway Fryed , Located on the Funway

, Located on the Funway Pineapple Dole Soft Serve , Located at Leonhardt Lagoon

, Located at Leonhardt Lagoon Stiffler’s Steak Stop , Located on the Funway.

, Located on the Funway. Texas Sopapilla Factory, Located in Cotton Bowl Plaza

Organizers said there would be more food-related reveals closer to opening day on Sept. 29. The fair runs through Oct. 22.