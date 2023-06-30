SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Great news for sandwich lovers: McAlister’s Deli is headed to Sulphur Springs this summer.

The deli will be located at 205 E Shannon Rd. in Sulphur Springs. The business posted on their social media:

“We’re well-known for serving up a handful of items like: savory sandwiches, huge spuds, the freshest of salads, hearty soups, delectable desserts and a little something we like to call Our Famous Sweet Tea. Stay tuned, we cannot wait to be your neighbor.”

McAlister’s Deli has six other locations throughout East Texas. If you would like updates from the restaurant, you can visit their Facebook page here.