New seafood restaurant to fill spot at Tyler mall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new seafood restaurant will be coming to Tyler.

Photo courtesy of the Laughing Crab – TX Facebook page.

The Laughing Crab restaurant will be coming to S. Broadway Avenue at the Broadway Square Mall. It will fill the spot Twisted Root used to occupy.

There are also Laughing Crab locations in Shreveport, Milwaukee and De Moines. They will be expanding into Tyler and in Bossier City, though the date they are coming to Tyler is still uncertain.

The restaurant says they specialize in offering creative dishes with Cajun flavors and fresh seafood.

They offer various types of sandwiches, shrimp, clams, mussels, lobster, scallops and even a create-your-own seafood combo option.

Photo courtesy of the Laughing Crab – TX Facebook page.

Twisted Root Tyler did not formally announce their closure on Facebook, and it is not clear if they will open another location or not. Their website says the Tyler restaurant is only temporarily closed.