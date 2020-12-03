Oreo releases line of Lady GaGa cookies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Oreo is asking for an “Applause” and is hoping their new flavor will make you “Just Dance.”

Lady Gaga and Oreo teamed up to make a special line of cookies inspired by her most recent album “Chromatica.”

The cookies are vanilla-flavored but have vibrant colors of bright pink cookies with green filling. One each cookie, there are different embossments inspired by the album.

You can grab a six-cookie pack for a limited time in January. The pop star also launched the initiative “Sing It with Oreo,” a campaign to send musical messages to friends and family.

You can record a message on the campaign website to enter for a chance to win GaGa swag, concert tickets, and even a meet and greet depending on future COVID-19 restrictions.