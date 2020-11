TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Red Lobster is kicking off the 2020 holiday season by serving up limited-edition, festive gift boxes filled with cheddar bay biscuits.

The promotion starts next week and you can give the gift of everyone’s favorite indulgence.

The basket comes with six biscuits to-go from redlobster.com, which can be picked up in the restauraunt or sent right to your door.

Red Lobster also has new holiday party platters, available to-go or for delivery.