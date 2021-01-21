Slow start to crawfish season means it might be a bit harder to get mudbugs this year

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- As crawfish season rapidly approaches, this year, the mudbugs may be a bit harder to get from the farm to your table.

Colder weather has caused the small crustaceans to stay in hiding for just a bit longer causing a short supply and a high demand.

One local business is facing financial decline because of this, however. “It’s our life, it’s what we do for a living. You know, a $5 to 10 billion industry for Louisiana farmers, and it impacted it quite heavily,” Scott Broussard said.

Broussard said he usually buys thousands of pounds of crawfish daily at this point in the season. As of now, he said he’s only buying hundreds.

Broussard is the owner of Acadia Crawfish Co., and has worked in the industry for over three decades. The past year has been a struggle he said. “We weren’t able to sell one pound for catering, and that’s over one million pounds of product for catering jobs,” he said.

COVID-19 has caused many industries to struggle across the country. The farming industry Broussard said, is one of the hardest hit here in Louisiana.

“We don’t know what’s in store for us, we don’t know whether we’re going to be shut down again. It’s a lot of unknown, just like everyone sitting out home, trying to figure out which way to go and which way to think and how to take care of their family. We are in the same boat,” Broussard said.