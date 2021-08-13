State Fair of Texas names food finalists for annual Big Tex Choice Awards

*Warning the list below along with the photos will make ones taste buds salivate and may cause extreme hunger.

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – The State Fair of Texas named the food finalists for the annual Big Tex Choice Awards Competition.

Since 2005, the Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the State Fair of Texas as the top fair for food creations.

Each year, the Texas State Fair concessionaries fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to become a finalist in the annual Big Tex Choice Awards competition.

The awards event for 2021 will be closed to the public but will be live streamed announcing the three winners on the Big Tex Choice Awards Facebook page on Aug. 29.

Take a look at the 2021 savory finalists creations:

Crispy Crazy Corn

Ruth Hauntz created this dish with sweet whole kernel corn each individually battered, fried and dashed with a secret seasoning. While the gold nuggets alone make a great snack, Hauntz turned up the heat when she added slowed-smoked pulled pork, topped with a tangy pineapple slaw and a drizzle of freshly made jalapeño crema and a sprinkle of cilantro.

Deep Fried I-35

The Deep Fried I-35, created by Clint and Gretchen Probst, features a combination of various sweet and savory ingredients. The dish is created by frying kolache dough, leaving a divot in the center for the filling. Then they add smoked beef brisket. For the sauce, they combine peach juice with Dr. Pepper to make a sweet and tangy BBQ glaze to drizzle over the brisket kolache. Then they garnish the “roadworthy concoction” with peach slices and a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls

Created by Gourmet Royale, they use a family recipe which has been passed down four generations to create the base of a dark, rich and savory roux which they say represents the true essence of New Orleans. The balls are then loaded with Gulf Coast shrimp, stewed chicken, blue crab meat and andouille sausage. The balls are then rolled into saltine and breadcrumb batter and fried. The gumbo balls are served with a side of dark gumbo roux sauce, fried chicken okra spears, saltine crackers and a small bottle of hot sauce.

Lucky Duck Dumplin’

The delectable pastry, created by Bert Concessions, is filled with a combination of rich, fluffy cream cheese, blended with a succulent duck bacon and roasted sweet corn with a sprinkling of herbs and spices. The dumplings are filed are dropped into deep fryer until golden brown. Three Lucky Duck Dumplin’s are served alongside a sweet and gently spicy Thai chili glaze for dipping, finished with a sprinkling of fresh basil.

Pork Shots

Created by Glen Kusak, Sherri Kusak and Hans Mueller this new fair treat starts with Texas best smoked sausage at the base of the shot. The sausage is then wrapped with hickory smoked bacon forming a tiny bowl. The treat is then filled with creamy mac and cheese sprinkled with sweet, spicy BBQ rub to finalize the dish.

Check out the 2021 Sweet Finalists:

THE ARMADILLO by James Barrera

BRISKET BRITTLE by Ruth Hauntz

TEXAS PUMPKIN POKE CAKE by Michelle Edwards

DEEP-FRIED HALLOWEEN by Isaac Rousso

FERNIE’S FRIED TOFFEE COFFEE CRUNCH CAKE by Winter Family Concessions

