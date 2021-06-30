SURVEY: Chick-fil-A leads industry in customer service for seventh year in a row

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KETK) – Chick-fil-A is again the champion in customer service, according to a survey.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Study 2020-2021 shows that Chick-fil-A’s customer service continues its number one reign. It tops the industry for the seventh consecutive year.

The ratings came individually on a 0-100 scale, where Chick-fil-A came in first place with a score of 83, dropping one point from the previous year.

Right below Chick-fil-A, Domino’s came in with a score of 80. Below them was KFC and Starbucks with 79 points each. Panera Bread, Pizza Hut and Five Guys came in at 78. McDonald’s came in last with a score of 70.

The study also shows that customer satisfaction at full-service restaurants is all-around higher than at limited service, or fast food, restaurants.

For full-service restaurants, smaller restaurants take over the top spot at 81. LongHorn Steakhouse tied for second place with Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse each with scores of 80. IHOP came in last with a score of 74.

“People are slowly starting to enjoy sitting down at restaurants again, but don’t discount the value of convenience,” says David VanAmburg, Managing Director at the ACSI. “During the pandemic, folks got a taste for what it’s like to have food from their favorite restaurants delivered right to their door. And now that they’ve gotten used to this service, there’s no going back. Restaurants need to continue to give customers all the options they’ve become accustomed to over the last year and a half. If not, they might grab a bite somewhere else.”

The ACSI’s report summary can be found here.

