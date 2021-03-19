Thank you Patrick Mahomes: East Texas Food Bank gives to needy thanks to star quarterback’s foundation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Hundreds received free food in Tyler on Friday during a food distribution drive by the East Texas Food Bank that was funded by the “15 and Mahomies” Foundation, a non-profit established by Patrick Mahomes.

The Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback donated 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank.

The foundation said that it wanted to support “families recovering from the winter storm in Texas.”

Fresh produce was given out at Lindsey Park on first-come, first-serve basis.