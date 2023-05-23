(NEXSTAR) – In what’s sure to come as upsetting news for cows everywhere, Yelp is currently hyping up some of the best burger restaurants in the U.S.

Ahead of National Hamburger Day on Sunday, the analysts at Yelp have — unfortunately for cows — decided to rank 100 of the top spots for beefy burgers, based largely on the ratings and reviews contributed by Yelp’s online community.

Coming in at No. 1 is the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, where their signature “burger” isn’t really a burger, but rather a chopped brisket sandwich with onion, tomato, bacon, pickles, melted pimento cheese and jalapeno mayo on a brioche bun.

“It was heaven,” one Yelp user wrote in an online review.

As Yelp itself notes on its blog, several of the other top-rated burger joints don’t serve traditional beef burgers at all. Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan (No. 3) stuffs their burgers with vegan patties and vegan bacon alternatives, while one of the most popular “burgers” at Sister Liu’s Kitchen in Durham, North Carolina (No. 7), is made with pork.

This guy gets it. (Getty Images)

Below are the top 25 burger spots in the U.S., according to Yelp’s users. The complete list, along with links to each restaurant’s Yelp page, can be found on Yelp’s site.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q – Atlanta, Georgia Minetta Tavern – New York, New York Slutty Vegan – Atlanta, Georgia Gordon Ramsay Burger – Las Vegas, Nevada Father’s Office – Los Angeles, California The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar – Charlotte, North Carolina Sister Liu’s Kitchen – Durham, North Carolina Facing East – Bellevue, Washington Kuma’s Corner – Chicago, Illinois KoJa Kitchen – Berkeley, California Evolution Fast Food – San Diego, California Monty’s Good Burger – Los Angeles, California Crazy Burger Café & Juice Bar – Narragansett, Rhode Island Bear Bitez – Newark, California Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers – Leesburg, Virginia The Counter – San Jose, California Peppi’s – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Green New American Vegetarian – Tempe, Arizona Osaka’s – Boulder, Colorado Gilbert’s 17th Street Grill – Fort Lauderdale, Florida Xi-an Famous Foods – New York, New York Plum Bistro – Seattle, Washington 5 Napkin Burger – New York, New York Panda Gourmet – Washington, D.C. Katsu Burger – Seattle, Washington

It’s worth pointing out that Yelp’s analysis isn’t a ranking of the best burgers in the country, but rather a ranking of the top-rated restaurants that serve noteworthy burgers: In compiling its list, Yelp’s analysts first identified the restaurants with a high concentration of reviews that mentioned “burger,” and then ranked those restaurants by their overall ratings and the volume of their reviews.

In other words, the country’s best burger could very well be a vegan offering from a new health-food shop that simply doesn’t have enough Yelp reviews yet.

Probably not, though. It’ll probably consist of some type of cow meat, if previous Yelp activity is any indication.

More information, including a map of Yelp’s top 100 burger spots, can be found at Yelp.com.