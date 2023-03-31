TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler native won a worldwide competition for designing a cereal box you can live in.

When Trey Dillon joined the Airbnb OMG! competition, he decided to think outside of the box. He submitted a rendering of a two-story, 25-foot cereal box.

The home will be decked out in bright colors, with a floor that looks like spilled milk and furniture that looks like cereal bowls. It will sit on a two-acre property in New Harmony, roughly 20 minutes outside of Tyler.

The Airbnb will be on the market by August. For those interested in staying, you can sign up for the waitlist online.