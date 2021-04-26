Tyler restaurant offering unique take-home meal kit option, guided Zoom cooking lesson

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler restaurant is giving locals a unique opportunity to put their cooking skills to the test.

Culture ETX is offering an interactive take-home option. To participate, you get a “carry out kit” for one or two people that consists of five courses. Tuesday is the last day to purchase tickets.

Then, log in to Zoom for a live cocktail and cooking demonstration.

“The kicker with this is that we’re going to have like a 45-minute Zoom call where we work together and we cook and plate,” Executive Chef at Culture ETX Lance McWhorter said. “Cook that final course together and give you some ideas on how to plate it.”

McWhorter, a veteran who was once featured on the show “Chopped”, said they would also talk about the origins of some of the dishes you’ll be making.

“It’s really just going to be a really interactive, fun cooking experience,” he said.

According to their Facebook page, Culture ETX offers sandwiches, salads, artisan tacos, pasta, charcuterie, steaks and seafood.

Tickets for a one-person kit is $95 and a 2-person kit is $175.

Cooking starts Thursday at 7 p.m.