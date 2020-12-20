Vegan, gourmet cinnamon roll shop rolls into Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new vegan and gourmet cinnamon roll shop rolled into Tyler.

Cinnaholic which has been featured on Shark Tank is bringing 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free cinnamon rolls to Tyler.

“We are so excited to serve the people of East Texas. It’s been a long time coming. The pandemic put a halt on us getting started and us getting open as early as we would like to, but nevertheless it was worth the wait,” Theo Farraj, co-owner of Cinnaholic said.

The locally owned baker specializes in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls, homemade cookie dough, brownies and cookies. They also offer 40 different frostings and toppings.

Theo Farraj and his wife Charise made the move from Los Angeles to Tyler and said they are excited to bring west coast culture over to the East Texas area.