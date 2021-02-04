Whitehouse drink shop creates Mahomes/Chiefs tea in honor of hometown hero

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Daily Fix Nutrition in Whitehouse has rolled out a special tea in honor of their hometown hero Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The arrowhead energy tea is not a never-before-seen item– it was first introduced last year when the Chiefs went to Super Bowl 54.
Yellow fades into orange which fades into red in this ombre tea, with Daily Fix Nutrition’s signature sticker on the side of it.
Daily Fix Nutrition Owner Sarah Fader said that they’ve had many people come from all over to get the arrowhead drink.
“People all over love Patrick and the Chiefs, and it’s just amazing to have that community support,” Fader said.
The shop also created a shake to show support and will continue with Chiefs and Mahomes related items all week.
