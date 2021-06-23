YouTube food eater takes on big barbecue challenge in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Randy Santel, who shares his efforts to devour huge meals at record times on a YouTube channel seen by millions, was in Tyler on Tuesday to try and eat enough barbecue for an entire family.

He has taken on food eating challenges competitions all across the United States and in 37 countries.

He was at Poke in Da Eye World Champion BBQ and Catering on Highway 64 in Tyler to face its new “Legends” challenge. To become a legend, one has to eat more than three pounds of brisket, a full rack of barbecue ribs and six side dishes in only one hour.

“This is my first challenge back to start of my Southwest kind of Tour. … So I will be doing challenges over the next couple of weeks. I’ve had like a two-week break, so I haven’t really trained as much as i wanted to but I think I’ll still be able to do it,” he said before the challenge.

Poke in Da Eye offers the same challenge to anyone who wants to take it on.

Santel said he soon will be posting the results of the challenge on his YouTube channel.