(KETK)- Ford is recalling 375,000 vehicles due to a hazard that can be caused by a broken part.

The company is recalling their Ford Explorer SUV’s from their 2013 to 2017 model years because of an auto part that can easily break and cause a crash.

Ford said this can significantly diminish steering control, and they are aware of 13 crashes resulting in six injuries.

Car dealers also said they will complete an inspection and replace the part, if necessary.