(NEXSTAR) — In the past, if you wanted to get some Tupperware, you had to attend a party or find a rep to order from. That’s about to change though, as the iconic plastic storage containers can now be found on the shelves of a Target near you.

Tupperware CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the move on Monday, saying it will “bring more products to more consumers.” Products are now available at Target stores throughout the U.S., as well as online. As of Tuesday, there are 17 options available on Target’s website, ranging in price from $7.99 to $79.99.

When Tupperware first became available in the mid-1900s, it didn’t sell well at department stores, Smithsonian Magazine reports. Instead, Tupperware relied on dealers hosting home parties to sell its products, which was found to be successful and remains a common practice today.

“We’re honoring our legacy by continuing to host timeless Tupperware parties and we’ll offer our products in new channels,” Fernandez said. He highlighted younger customers, who he describes as being “less familiar with direct sales” but now able to “develop personalized relationships with our one-and-only sales force to find products tailored to their needs.”

Tupperware and Target have worked together before. In 2002, the plastic containers became available in all of Target’s stores, but the partnership seemingly didn’t last long.

Fernandez went on to say Tupperware will be working with “additional retailers and partners” in the coming years to expand its reach. In an earnings call in August, Fernandez mentioned Tupperware’s “small scale efforts” with other retailers like Amazon, HomeGoods, and Bed Bath & Beyond.