HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two former Nacogdoches residents accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants were back in court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison face charges of conspiracy, aggravated identity theft and lying to get their passports. They are accused by federal prosecutors of stealing the identities of two dead infants and were able to use the fake identities for decades.

School records obtained by the government show Primrose and Morrison attended Stephen F. Austin University from 1976 to 1979, and were married August 1980. The two lived in Nacogdoches during that time before assuming their Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague identities in 1987, documents state.

Morrison also had her detention hearing where the judge ruled that she should remain in custody. The judge made the same ruling on Primrose last week Thursday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, when the judge asked Morrison to state her name, Morrison said, “They call me Gwynn Darle Morrison.” She prefers to be called Julie Lyn Montague, which is the identity she is accused of stealing.

Her attorney argued that she should be released while waiting for trial because the accusations of Morrison being a spy are vague. Trial for the couple has been scheduled for Sept. 26.