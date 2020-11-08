Former President George W. Bush congratulates Biden, Trump and Harris

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- Former President George W. Bush released a statement on Sunday, and he congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President Trump.

Bush said he had spoken with both Biden and Harris and congratulated them for being elected.

“The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.” Bush said.

Bush also addressed President Trump in his statement.

“I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign. He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans — an extraordinary political achievement,” wrote the former President.

Bush also added that President Trump has the right to request recounts and take legal action. Still, he encouraged the American people to trust the nation’s democratic process.

“The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.” Bush said.

The former president also said the challenges that the United States is up against demand the best of America.

“We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors and our nation and its future. There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.” Bush added.