LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Former Houston Texans and Texas High School quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at age 35.

Officials with the White Hall School District, where he coached, confirmed Mallett drowned while vacationing in Florida.

According to sources, Mallett was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead there. Mallett was a five-star recruit out of Texarkana Texas High School who first went to Michigan, but later transferred to Arkansas for the 2009-10 seasons.

Mallett was a quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks until he was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He also later played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

He became the head coach for the White Hall High School football team in February of 2022.