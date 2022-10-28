VAN, Texas (KETK) – Dan Flynn, who served as the State Representative for the 2nd District from 2003 to 2021, has died, according to statement from his family.

In 2017, Flynn brokered a deal that saved the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System from going insolvent within the next decade, according to The Texas Tribune.

Flynn was also a member of the military for much of his life including the Army, the Texas Army National Guard and he joined the Texas State Guard in 2005 to help with various natural disasters. He was promoted to the rank of brigadier general by Gov. Abbot in 2016.

The Flynn family posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Sad news today. Chairman, Representative and Brigadier General Dan Flynn passed away peacefully this morning. He was a wonderful father to Josh, Tammy and Missy and dearly loved his wife Susan. He was also a great friend to many as well as a Texas hero who passed many good bills for Texans and many to protect us on the border and to keep Texas Military forces strong. Details will follow as soon as we know them.” The Flynn Family

Flynn is survived by his wife, Susan and three children, Josh, Tammy and Missy.