Former VP Mike Pence welcomes first grandchild with wife Karen

(KETK) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is officially a grandfather. According to former second lady Karen Pence, she and her husband welcomed their first grandchild this week.

Karen Pence posted several photos to her Twitter account Saturday announcing the arrival of their new baby girl, Avery Grace Pence.

Karen Pence tweeted that, “We Praise God that little Avery, her Mommy and Daddy are all doing just great!”

One photo on the tweet features Avery Grace swaddled in the arms of her grandmother. Mike Pence sits beside them in a Camp David sweatshirt, full attention on the child.

Avery Grace is the daughter to their son, Michael, and his wife, Sarah.

Michael, a Marine Corps officer, is the eldest of the three Pence children.