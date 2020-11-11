Fort Hood to create a gate in honor of Vanessa Guillen

(KCEN)- A gate at Fort Hood is being named for Vanessa Guillen, a solider who was murdered.

Guillen was killed on April 22. A criminal complaint said she was killed on post by another soldier with the help of his girlfriend.

Guillen’s remains were found buried two months later, and her accused murderer shot and killed himself when police closed in on him.

Today at Fort Hood, Guillen’s family and their attorney met with base leadership to discuss the plan to name a gate in her memory.

At a news conference after that meeting, the attorney gave the army bass credit for efforts to pay tribute to Guillen and change the culture at the post.

“They didn’t try to sweep it under the rug. They put it right, visibly, right in front of the gate of the base, so every day they have to remember Vanessa. They have to remember what happened here,” said Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s attorney.

Additionally, the alleged accomplice of Guillen’s killer has been charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and she is scheduled to be tried in January.