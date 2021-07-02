Four children shot in Virginia; one with life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Madison Avenue. According to Norfolk Police, there are four juvenile victims.

A tweet from police at 2:45 p.m. said one of the children has life threatening injuries.

Currently there’s one ambulance parked outside of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General. Hearing reports one child may have been taken here. We’re working to confirm that now. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/coCyna5zcP — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 2, 2021

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2 p.m.

